England were defeated 23-29 at the hands of Scotland as the visitors produced a display of class, topped off with a match-winning try from Duhan van der Merwe.

Steve Borthwick's rein as England coach got off to a false start at Twickenham last weekend, and he will hope for a much improved display against Italy.

There were flickers of encouragement from England throughout, but fans will have seen nothing to suggest a surge to the title is imminent this time around.

England take on Italy in a dangerous showdown that Kieran Crowley's men will be eyeing up with great interest given his side's recent resurgence.

The Italy coach saw his side narrowly lose to reigning champions France in their opener. Italy appear to have come on leaps and bounds over the past year and will see England as a scalp for the taking, despite entering the game as underdogs.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Italy on TV and online.

When is England v Italy on TV?

England v Italy will take place on Sunday 12th February 2023.

Check out our Six Nations TV fixtures schedule for the latest times and information.

England v Italy kick-off time

England v Italy will kick off at 3pm.

There's a full slate of Six Nations games taking place this week, including Ireland v France.

What TV channel is England v Italy on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free live on ITV1 from 2:15pm.

ITV have the rights to broadcast all of England's home matches.

How to live stream England v Italy online

You can also live stream the match via ITVX on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to listen to England v Italy on radio

Audio commentary of the game will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Six Nations 2023 on TV – Week 2

Round Two

Saturday 11th February

Ireland v France (2:15pm) ITV1

Scotland v Wales (4:45pm) BBC One / S4C

Sunday 12th February

England v Italy (3pm) ITV1

