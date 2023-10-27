Regardless, both sides can be proud of their accomplishments. Steve Borthwick’s side were written off before the tournament, and Michael Cheika’s upset a buoyant Welsh side to reach the semi-finals.

The Pumas will be eager not only to avenge their loss to England during the pool stage, but to leave France with a bang after an upsetting semi-final. While it may represent a chance for both coaches to tinker and change their squads a little to give extra game time to a few players, both will be gunning for the bronze medal and eager to leave Paris with their heads held high.

RadioTimes.com brings you a round-up of England and Argentina's most recent past meetings.

England v Argentina past meetings

Including their pool stage game this year, the two have played each other four times at World Cups, with England winning every encounter so far. Their most recent, aside from this year’s, was in Tokyo at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, where England convincingly beat Argentina 39-10.

It serves as an indicator that in games with something on the line and the element of pressure, England have tended to perform well against the South Americans. Something that should add confidence to a squad whose heads may be hanging a little low after the South Africa fixture.

England have historically dominated this fixture, winning 20 of their 26 ties against the Pumas, with a single draw. But Argentina ended a 13-year drought by beating the English at Twickenham in last year’s Autumn Internationals – a fixture which piled the pressure on former coach Eddie Jones.

England v Argentina H2H record

Last five matches:

England 27-10 Argentina (Stade Velodrome, Marseille. 9/9/23)

England 29-30 Argentina (Twickenham Stadium, London. 6/11/23)

England 39-10 Argentina (Tokyo Stadium, Chofu. 5/10/19)

England 21-8 Argentina (Twickenham Stadium, London. 11/11/17)

Argentina 25-35 England (Estadio Brigadier General Estanislao López, Santa Fe. 17/6/17)

