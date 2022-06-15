If you're not lucky enough to be stood over the course basking in the drama, you can still tune in to watch all the action live on free-to-air TV.

Royal Ascot is under way with a week of regal racing action to soak up and savour in the sun.

RadioTimes.com is here to round up all the details you need for Royal Ascot 2022, including a full schedule so you know when to tune in for every race of the week.

We've got all the TV and live stream details, as well as details on the latest bet365 odds and deals for the week ahead.

When is Royal Ascot 2022?

Royal Ascot runs from Tuesday 14th June 2022 until Saturday 18th June.

Racing action begins at 2:30pm each day and draws to a close with races at 6:10pm.

How to watch Royal Ascot on TV

Fans can tune in to watch the event for free on ITV from 1:25pm every day until 6pm, though the last two races of each day will be shown live on ITV4.

Ed Chamberlain will lead coverage with plenty of drama expected across the span of the festival.

Live stream Royal Ascot online

You can also live stream the festival via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Royal Ascot 2022 schedule

Day 1: Tuesday 14th June

2:30pm – The Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1)

3:05pm – The Coventry Stakes (Group 2)

3:40pm – The King’s Stand Stakes (Group 1)

4:20pm – The St James’s Palace Stakes (Group 1)

5:00pm – The Ascot Stakes

5:35pm – The Wolferton Stakes (Listed)

6:10pm – The Copper Horse Stakes

Day 2: Wednesday 15th June

2:30pm – The Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2)

3:05pm – The Queen’s Vase (Group 2)

3:40pm – The Prince of Wales’s Stakes (Group 1)

4:20pm – The Duke of Cambridge Stakes (Group 2)

5:00pm – The Royal Hunt Cup

5:35pm – The Windsor Castle Stakes (Listed)

6:10pm – The Kensington Palace Stakes

Day 3: Thursday 16th June

2:30pm – The Norfolk Stakes (Group 2)

3:05pm – The King George V Stakes

3:40pm – The Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2)

4:15pm – The Gold Cup (Group 1)

5:00pm – The Britannia Stakes

5:35pm – The Hampton Court Stakes (Group 3)

6:10pm – The Buckingham Palace Stakes

Day 4: Friday 17th June

2:30pm – The Albany Stakes (Group 3)

3:05pm – The Commonwealth Cup (Group 1)

3:40pm – The Duke of Edinburgh Stakes

4:20pm – The Coronation Stakes (Group 1)

5:00pm – The Sandringham Stakes

5:35pm – The King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2)

6:10pm – The Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes

Day 5: Saturday 18th June

2:30pm – The Chesham Stakes (Listed)

3:05pm – The Jersey Stakes (Group 3)

3:40pm – The Hardwicke Stakes (Group 2)

4:20pm – The Platinum Jubilee Stakes (Group 1)

5:00pm – The Wokingham Stakes

5:35pm – The Golden Gate Stakes

6:10pm – The Queen Alexandra Stakes

