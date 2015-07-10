Of course David Beckham caught the ball at Wimbledon
Forget Golden Balls, it's all about the fuzzy balls now...
Published: Friday, 10 July 2015 at 10:44 am
It's Wimbledon, there's a rogue ball flying into the royal box and who should catch it? Why Golden Balls himself David Beckham of course. We're going to try and get 'Fuzzy Balls' to catch on now.
The ball flew into the box after ricocheting off of a line judge's chair during yesterday's doubles clash between Jamie Murray & John Peers and Jonathan Erlich & Philipp Petzschner.
Murray and Peers went on to take the win – 4-6 6-3 6-4 6-2 – meaning for the first time they head into this year's men's Grand Slam final. But the former England football captain earned just as huge a roar for his quick hands. Perhaps there could be celebrity ball men and women next year..?
