Waterfront Hall in Belfast will host the seventh edition of the tournament, with many of the finest players in the world convening to compete for glory.

The Northern Ireland Open is the first of the Home Nations series in the 2022/23 snooker season.

The three ranking events so far have been won by a mixed bag of stars, with Luca Brecel, Kyren Wilson and world No.28 Ryan Day all picking up a tournament victory in the fledgling new season.

Ronnie O'Sullivan heads into this one off the back of a famous victory over Marco Fu in the Hong Kong Masters, watched by a world record snooker crowd of 9,000 spectators.

When is the Northern Ireland Open 2022?

The Northern Ireland Open 2022 starts on Sunday 16th October 2022.

The event culminates in the final on Sunday 23rd October 2022.

How to watch Northern Ireland Open 2022 on TV and live stream

You can stream every match of the Northern Ireland Open live and on-demand via Discovery+. Their Entertainment & Sport plan is available for just £6.99 a month.

Discovery+ is also available through Amazon Prime Video, meaning there are more ways to keep track of the biggest snooker stars than ever before.

This grants complete access to every live stream and every match across the tournament to come.

Northern Ireland Open schedule

Sunday 16th October

10am, 1pm and 7pm – Held-over qualifying matches

Monday 17th October

10am, 1pm and 7pm – Held over qualifying matches and Round 2

Tuesday 18th October

10am, 1pm and 7pm – Round 2

Wednesday 19th October

10am, 1pm and 7pm – Rounds 2 and 3

Thursday 20th October

10am, 1pm and 7pm – Rounds 3 and 4

Friday 21st October

12pm and 7pm – Quarter-finals

Saturday 22nd October

1pm and 7pm – Semi-finals

Sunday 23rd October

1pm and 7pm – Final

