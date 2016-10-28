NFL player dresses in full Harry Potter costume, earns instant approval from JK Rowling
The sports star surprised reporters by turning up to a press conference in Gryffindor robes
JK Rowling has declared herself the newest fan of American football team Seattle Seahawks.
The unexpected announcement came after the team's cornerback Richard Sherman arrived at a press conference this week dressed in a full Harry Potter costume - including Gryffindor robes, a wand and round glasses.
Sherman threw himself into the part, playing Potter movie music from his phone and directing reporters' questions using his wand.
Rowling loves a good Harry Potter tribute - and she was very impressed by Sherman's effort.
The sports star said his son had begged him to dress up for Halloween - but given Sherman's well-documented love of Harry Potter, it seems he was just looking for an excuse to get his robes out.
A 2014 profile in The New York Times revealed that he was a major fans of the books, even attending the midnight release events when he was a university student.
However, he still believes football is harder than Quidditch.
“Five quarters of football is pretty tough, but Quidditch – the beaters, the chasers, trying to find the golden snitch, things like that, that’s tough,” he said.
“Five quarters of football though, in the elements, I’d say it takes the cake.”