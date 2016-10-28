Sherman threw himself into the part, playing Potter movie music from his phone and directing reporters' questions using his wand.

Rowling loves a good Harry Potter tribute - and she was very impressed by Sherman's effort.

The sports star said his son had begged him to dress up for Halloween - but given Sherman's well-documented love of Harry Potter, it seems he was just looking for an excuse to get his robes out.

A 2014 profile in The New York Times revealed that he was a major fans of the books, even attending the midnight release events when he was a university student.

However, he still believes football is harder than Quidditch.

“Five quarters of football is pretty tough, but Quidditch – the beaters, the chasers, trying to find the golden snitch, things like that, that’s tough,” he said.

“Five quarters of football though, in the elements, I’d say it takes the cake.”