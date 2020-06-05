The good news is that when the league thaws from its deep freeze, teams are entering the final stretch before the play-offs, and the drama is sure to be as intense as ever.

We'll be covering the NBA in the build-up to its comeback with a return date confirmed for the action.

Check out our guide to when the NBA will return and how to watch the drama unfold in the UK.

When will NBA return?

Early indications that suggested action will recommence in July have been confirmed.

The NBA will return on 31st July 2020 with 22 teams returning to action. Only those with a realistic shot at the play-offs will be brought back from the deep freeze.

They will play eight regular season games before heading into the play-offs. The season is expected to wrap up on 12th October.

Where will NBA be played?

Disney World, of course! A deal has been reached to play all remaining games at the sprawling site in Orlando.

The 220-acre complex had been earmarked as a perfect hub to locate all the teams and complete the games, and now that suggestion has become a reality.

Watch NBA in the UK

We've compiled a full guide to watching the NBA once the action resumes.

Most games will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK, with regular action set to resume in the coming weeks.

Check out the link below for further details and updates once scheduling information has been confirmed.

How to watch NBA in the UK