Jean-Eric Vergne achieved consecutive championships in 2018 and 2019 but British star Dennis will be aiming to join him in that so-far exclusive club.

Dennis held off New Zealand pair Nick Cassidy and Mitch Evans to clinch the title by 30 points but can expect an almighty scrap in 2024.

Fans across the globe will be excited for the new season to get under way with plenty of drama anticipated in each corner of the globe.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the ways to watch Formula E in the UK, including TV and live stream information.

Formula E on TV in the UK

Formula E will be shown live on TNT Sports in 2024.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

Watch Formula E live stream online

You can watch every race on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass or on discovery+ via Amazon Prime Video without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream races on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

When is Formula E on?

The Formula E season runs from Saturday 13th January 2024 until Sunday 21st July 2024, starting in Mexico City and finishing up in London.

There are 16 races in total, mostly taking place on Saturdays throughout the season. However, some double-headers mean that fans can enjoy two races in a single weekend.

Check out our Formula E calendar 2024 to check out when the next race will take place.

