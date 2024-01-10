The action draws to a close with a double-header race weekend in London this July, but there's plenty to savour between now and then.

British star Jake Dennis is back to defend his title with Andretti, but faces stiff competition from the likes of Nick Cassidy and Mitch Evans in 2024.

Jean-Eric Vergne is the only man to claim more than one drivers' title in the history of the series but Dennis will be eyeing up a history-making double when the rubber hits the road.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete Formula E calendar for 2024.

When is the next Formula E race?

The next Formula E race will be Mexico City, Mexico (Round 1) starting at 7pm on Saturday 13th January 2024.

Check out the full race schedule below:

Friday 12th January

Free Practice 1: 10:30pm – TNT Sports 1

Saturday 13th January

Free Practice 2: 1:30pm – TNT Sports 4

Qualifying: 3:30pm – TNT Sports 4

Race: 7pm – TNT Sports 4

Formula E calendar 2024

All UK time.

Saturday 13th January: Mexico City, Mexico (Round 1)

Friday 26th January: Diriyah, Saudi Arabia (Round 2)

Saturday 27th January: Diriyah, Saudi Arabia (Round 3)

Saturday 16th March: Sao Paulo, Brazil (Round 4)

Saturday 30th March: Tokyo, Japan (Round 5)

Saturday 13th April: Misano, Italy (Round 6)

Sunday 14th April: Misano, Italy (Round 7)

Saturday 27th April: Monte Carlo, Monaco (Round 8)

Saturday 11th May: Berlin, Germany (Round 9)

Sunday 12th May: Berlin, Germany (Round 10)

Saturday 25th May: Shanghai, China (Round 11)

Sunday 26th May: Shanghai, China (Round 12)

Saturday 29th June: Portland, United States (Round 13)

Sunday 30th June: Portland, United States (Round 14)

Saturday 20th July: London, United Kingdom (Round 15)

Sunday 21st July: London, United Kingdom (Round 16)

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.