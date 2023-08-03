The Italian Ducati rider claimed the British MotoGP title in 2022 and knows that another strong showing here would tip him over the 200-point mark and put him in firm control of the championship standings.

Jorge Martín and Marco Bezzecchi sit 35 and 36 points behind Bagnaia in second and third place respectively. Each rider knows time is already running out to make a meaningful assault on the summit around the halfway mark of the season.

British fans will be delighted to see the return of MotoGP to Silverstone this year and there's extensive broadcast coverage to soak up all the practice, qualifying and sprint action prior to the race itself.

When is the British MotoGP?

The British MotoGP takes place on Sunday 6th August 2023.

The race begins at 1pm UK time.

How to watch the British MotoGP on TV

The race will be shown live on TNT Sports 2.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

Live stream British MotoGP online

You can watch the race with a TNT Sports monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the TNT Sports website or TNT Sports app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

British MotoGP schedule

All UK time.

Friday 4th August

Free Practice 1 – 10:45am (TNT Sports 2)

Practice – 3pm (TNT Sports 2)

Saturday 5th August

Free Practice 2 and Qualifying – 10:10am/10:50am (TNT Sports 2)

Sprint race – 3pm (TNT Sports 2)

Sunday 6th August

Warm-up – 9:45am (TNT Sports 2)

Race – 1pm (TNT Sports 2)

