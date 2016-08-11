Miranda Hart is asking the questions about the Olympics we all need answers to
From how the horses get to Rio to those teenie, tiny diving towels...
Miranda Hart is all of us. The comedy actress has been watching the Olympics and asking all the questions we've also been wanting the answers to.
Because, sure the sporting achievements are very impressive – that dedication and determination, those rippling muscles and those gritted teeth – but what is the deal with those tiny diving towels?
First she was wondering about how equestrian competitors get their horses over to Rio. Something we've already been investigating over here at RT Towers.
Then it was Konta's delayed tennis match...
Not forgetting the aformentioned towels:
Luckily, Miranda's official Twitter feed is also the source of some much-needed answers...
"Some interesting facts about the Shammy and why divers use it..."