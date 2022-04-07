Grand National Festival 2022 results: Winners from Day 1 – Thursday 7th April
We round up all the Grand National Festival 2022 results featuring all the winners from a busy Day 1 on Thursday 7th April.
The Grand National Festival is here. Thursday sees the opening day of the three-day event and there's a stacked slate of races to get through at Aintree.
Four Grade One races will open up the festival with the Aintree Hurdle (15:30) offering the biggest prize on the day with £200,000 up for grabs for the winner.
Epatante and Zanahiyr look set for a mighty duel at the front of the pack with high hopes of a nail-biting encounter from everyone who doesn't have money on either one of them.
There are seven races in total today with thousands of spectators eager to hear the rumble of the pack at Aintree, while thousands more will be cheering on from across the nation.
RadioTimes.com is here to round up all the latest Grand National Festival 2022 results live as and when they come in.
We've also got all the TV and live stream details in our Grand National Festival 2022 schedule guide.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Grand National Festival 2022 results
We'll be updating this page with the latest results regularly throughout the three days of action at the Grand National Festival.
Last updated – 1:00pm, Thursday 7th April
Day 1: Thursday 7th April – Opening Day
13:45 – The SSS Super Alloys Manifesto Novices’ Steeple Chase
14:20 – The Anniversary 4-y-o Juvenile Hurdle
14:55 – The Betway Bowl Steeple Chase
15:30 – The Betway Aintree Hurdle
16:05 – The Randox Foxhunters’ Open Hunters’ Steeple Chase
16:40 – The Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Steeple Chase
17:15 – The Goffs UK Nickel Coin Mares’ Standard Open NH Flat
Day 2: Friday 8th April – Ladies Day
13:45 – The Orrell Park Handicap Hurdle
14:20 – The Betway Top Novices’ Hurdle
14:55 – The Betway Mildmay Novices’ Steeple Chase
15:25 – The Marsh Steeple Chase
16:05 – The Randox Health Topham Steeple Chase
16:40 – The Sefton Novices’ Hurdle
17:15 – The Lydiate Handicap Hurdle
Day 3: Saturday 9th April – Grand National Day
13:45 – The EFT Construction Handicap Hurdle
14:25 – The Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle
15:00 – The Maghull Novices’ Steeple Chase
15:35 – The Liverpool Hurdle
16:15 – The Betway Handicap Steeple Chase
17:15 – The Randox Grand National Steeple Chase
18:20 – The Weatherbys Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race
If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.
The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.
Try 12 issues for £1
Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1