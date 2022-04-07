Four Grade One races will open up the festival with the Aintree Hurdle (15:30) offering the biggest prize on the day with £200,000 up for grabs for the winner.

The Grand National Festival is here. Thursday sees the opening day of the three-day event and there's a stacked slate of races to get through at Aintree.

Epatante and Zanahiyr look set for a mighty duel at the front of the pack with high hopes of a nail-biting encounter from everyone who doesn't have money on either one of them.

There are seven races in total today with thousands of spectators eager to hear the rumble of the pack at Aintree, while thousands more will be cheering on from across the nation.

RadioTimes.com is here to round up all the latest Grand National Festival 2022 results live as and when they come in.

We've also got all the TV and live stream details in our Grand National Festival 2022 schedule guide.

Grand National Festival 2022 results

We'll be updating this page with the latest results regularly throughout the three days of action at the Grand National Festival.

Last updated – 1:00pm, Thursday 7th April

Day 1: Thursday 7th April – Opening Day

13:45 – The SSS Super Alloys Manifesto Novices’ Steeple Chase

14:20 – The Anniversary 4-y-o Juvenile Hurdle

14:55 – The Betway Bowl Steeple Chase

15:30 – The Betway Aintree Hurdle

16:05 – The Randox Foxhunters’ Open Hunters’ Steeple Chase

16:40 – The Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Steeple Chase

17:15 – The Goffs UK Nickel Coin Mares’ Standard Open NH Flat

Day 2: Friday 8th April – Ladies Day

13:45 – The Orrell Park Handicap Hurdle

14:20 – The Betway Top Novices’ Hurdle

14:55 – The Betway Mildmay Novices’ Steeple Chase

15:25 – The Marsh Steeple Chase

16:05 – The Randox Health Topham Steeple Chase

16:40 – The Sefton Novices’ Hurdle

17:15 – The Lydiate Handicap Hurdle

Day 3: Saturday 9th April – Grand National Day

13:45 – The EFT Construction Handicap Hurdle

14:25 – The Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle

15:00 – The Maghull Novices’ Steeple Chase

15:35 – The Liverpool Hurdle

16:15 – The Betway Handicap Steeple Chase

17:15 – The Randox Grand National Steeple Chase

18:20 – The Weatherbys Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race

