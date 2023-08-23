The field has been whittled down from 70 to 50 to 30 over the course of the FedEx St Jude Championship and BMW Championship, with the top players qualifying for the next tournament.

Whoever finishes rock bottom of the small 30-man field this week will still walk away with a cool $500,000, while there's a mega total to be split between all the stars.

Rory McIlroy is the reigning champion from 2022 and will hope to battle his way into contention once again.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about Tour Championship prize money in 2023.

When is the Tour Championship?

The Tour Championship 2023 begins on Thursday 24th August 2023 and runs until Sunday 27th August 2023.

Tour Championship prize money 2023

Amounts in US dollars (USD)

The Tour Championship does not boast a standalone purse as it is the culmination of the highly-lucrative FedEx Cup events.

Players who finish in the following positions will earn the following amounts of bonus money.

$18,000,000 $6,500,000 $5,000,000 $4,000,000 $3,000,000 $2,500,000 $2,000,000 $1,500,000 $1,250,000 $1,000,000 $950,000 $900,000 $850,000 $800,000 $760,000 $720,000 $700,000 $680,000 $660,000 $640,000 $620,000 $600,000 $580,000 $565,000 $550,000 $540,000 $530,000 $520,000 $510,000 $500,000

How to watch Tour Championship golf on TV and live stream

You can watch the tournament live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app throughout the week with highlights reels running throughout the days and prior to live action.

You can upgrade to watch Sky Sports Golf for just £18 a month or multiple channels for £25 a month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

