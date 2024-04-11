That said, tee times have been confirmed for Thursday, with the first players set to emerge onto the course in Georgia.

And in even brighter news (literally), the sun is set to shine over the weekend, with no further rain anticipated in Augusta - meaning there shouldn't be any more delays.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, LIV Golf star Jon Rahm and British superstar Rory McIlroy are among the favourites to go all the way as the showpiece event of the golf calendar begins.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch The Masters 2024.

What time does The Masters 2024 start today?

The Masters tees off at 3:30pm on Thursday 11th April 2024.

TV coverage of the day's action will be shown live on Sky Sports Golf, Main Event and NOW.

The Masters 2024 tee times



Round One

Thursday 11th April

3:30pm Erik van Rooyen (SA), Jake Knapp (US)

3:42pm Jose Maria Olazabal (Spa), Taylor Moore (US), Santiago de la Fuente (Mex)

3:54pm Danny Willett (Eng), Austin Eckroat (US), Stephan Jaeger (Ger)

4:06pm Charl Schwartzel (SA), Luke List (US), Christo Lamprecht (SA)

4:18pm Gary Woodland (US), Thorbjorn Olesen (Den), Bryson DeChambeau (US)

4:30pm Zach Johnson (US), Corey Conners (Can), Jasper Stubbs (Aus)

4:42pm Sergio Garcia (Spa), Chris Kirk (US), Ryan Fox (NZ)

4:54pm Lucas Glover (US), Byeong Hun An (Kor), Harris English (US)

5:06pm Phil Mickelson (US), Sepp Straka (Aut), Tony Finau (US)

5:18pm Nick Taylor (Can), Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Russell Henley (US)

5:36pm Patrick Cantlay (US), Min Woo Lee (Aus), Rickie Fowler (US)

5:48pm Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Will Zalatoris (US), Justin Thomas (US)

6:00pm Jon Rahm (Spa), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Nick Dunlap (US)

6:12pm Scottie Scheffler (US), Rory McIlroy (NI), Xander Schauffele (US)

6:24pm Wyndham Clark (US), Viktor Hovland (Nor), Cameron Smith (Aus)

6:36pm Lee Hodges (US), Adrian Meronk (Pol), Grayson Murray (US)

6:48pm Camilo Villegas (Col), Denny McCarthy (US), Cameron Davis (Aus)

7:00pm Mike Weir (Can), Ryo Hisatsune (Jpn), Neal Shipley (US)

7:12pm Vijay Singh (Fij), Si Woo Kim (Kor), Emiliano Grillo (Arg)

7:24pm Fred Couples (US), Adam Hadwin (Can), Stewart Hagestad (US)

7:42pm Justin Rose (Eng), Eric Cole (US), Peter Malnati (US)

7:54pm Akshay Bhatia (US), JT Poston (US), Shane Lowry (Ire)

8:06pm Bubba Watson (US), Nicolai Hojgaard (Den), Adam Schenk (US)

8:18pm Patrick Reed (US), Sung-jae Im (Kor), Kurt Kitayama (US)

8:30pm Keegan Bradley (US), Matthieu Pavon (Fra), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

8:42pm Adam Scott (Aus), Sam Burns (US), Cameron Young (US)

8:54pm Tiger Woods (US), Jason Day (Aus), Max Homa (US)

9:06pm Brian Harman (US), Brooks Koepka (US), Tom Kim (Kor)

9:18pm Jordan Spieth (US), Ludvig Åberg (Swe), Sahith Theegala (US)

9:30pm Dustin Johnson (US), Collin Morikawa (US), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

Round Two

Friday 12th April

1:00pm Lee Hodges (US), Adrian Meronk (Pol), Grayson Murray (US)

1:12pm Camilo Villegas (Col), Denny McCarthy (US), Cameron Davis (Aus)

1:24pm Mike Weir (Can), Ryo Hisatsune (Jpn), Neal Shipley (US)

1:36pm Vijay Singh (Fij), Si Woo Kim (Kor), Emiliano Grillo (Arg)

1:48pm Fred Couples (US), Adam Hadwin (Can), Stewart Hagestad (US)

2:00pm Justin Rose (Eng), Eric Cole (US), Peter Malnati (US)

2:12pm Akshay Bhatia (US), JT Poston (US), Shane Lowry (Ire)

2:24pm Bubba Watson (US), Nicolai Hojgaard (Den), Adam Schenk (US)

2:36pm Patrick Reed (US), Sung-jae Im (Kor), Kurt Kitayama (US)

2:48pm Keegan Bradley (US), Matthieu Pavon (Fra), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

3:06pm Adam Scott (Aus), Sam Burns (US), Cameron Young (US)

3:18pm Tiger Woods (US), Jason Day (Aus), Max Homa (US)

3:30pm Brian Harman (US), Brooks Koepka (US), Tom Kim (Kor)

3:42pm Jordan Spieth (US), Ludvig Åberg (Swe), Sahith Theegala (US)

3:54pm Dustin Johnson (US), Collin Morikawa (US), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

4:06pm Erik van Rooyen (SA), Jake Knapp (US)

4:18pm Jose Maria Olazabal (Spa), Taylor Moore (US), Santiago de la Fuente (Mex)

4:30pm Danny Willett (Eng), Austin Eckroat (US), Stephan Jaeger (Ger)

4:42pm Charl Schwartzel (SA), Luke List (US), Christo Lamprecht (SA)

4:54pm Gary Woodland (US), Thorbjorn Olesen (Den), Bryson DeChambeau (US)

5:12pm Zach Johnson (US), Corey Conners (Can), Jasper Stubbs (Aus)

5:24pm Sergio Garcia (Spa), Chris Kirk (US), Ryan Fox (NZ)

5:36pm Lucas Glover (US), Byeong Hun An (Kor), Harris English (US)

5:48pm Phil Mickelson (US), Sepp Straka (Aut), Tony Finau (US)

6:00pm Nick Taylor (Can), Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Russell Henley (US)

6:12pm Patrick Cantlay (US), Min Woo Lee (Aus), Rickie Fowler (US)

6:24pm Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Will Zalatoris (US), Justin Thomas (US)

6:36pm Jon Rahm (Spa), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Nick Dunlap (US)

6:48pm Scottie Scheffler (US), Rory McIlroy (NI), Xander Schauffele (US)

7:00pm Wyndham Clark (US), Viktor Hovland (Nor), Cameron Smith (Aus)

Round Three

Saturday 13th April

TBC

Round Four

Sunday 14th April

TBC

How to watch The Masters 2024 on TV and live stream

Coverage of The Masters 2024 will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event.

You can add the Sky Sports channels from just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch events via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

