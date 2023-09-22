Suzann Pettersen, who made the iconic winning putt for Europe to cap off their memorable 2019 victory, returns as team captain, while Stacy Lewis heads up Team USA.

The format of the competition is split into foursomes, fourballs and singles matches. Foursomes involves a pair of players taking alternate shots with the same ball against another pair.

Fourballs is a more traditional format where players play with a ball each, the lowest score from each pair is then pitched against the opponents' lowest score to determine who has won the hole.

Singles matches are essentially 1 v 1 match-ups, winning points per hole rather than via overall low scores.

There are just three days of action coming up, but each one will be packed with inevitable twists and turns before a winner is crowned.

Solheim Cup 2023 tee times

Day One (Friday 22nd September) – Morning foursomes

7:10am – Linn Grant & Maja Stark v Lexi Thompson & Megan Kang

7:22am – Celine Boutier & Georgia Hall v Danielle Kang & Andrea Lee

7:34am – Leona Maguire & Anna Nordqvist v Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz

7:46am – Charley Hull & Emily Kristine Pedersen v Ally Ewing & Cheyenne Knight

Day One (Friday 22nd September) – Afternoon fourballs

TBC

Day Two (Saturday 23rd September) – Morning foursomes

TBC

Day Two (Saturday 23rd September) – Afternoon fourballs

TBC

Day Three (Sunday 24th September) – 12 singles matches

TBC

Solheim Cup 2023 schedule

All UK times.

Friday 22nd September

Round 1 – From 6am and 11:30am on Sky Sports Golf / Main Event

Thursday 23rd September

Round 2 – From 6am and 11:30am on Sky Sports Golf

Sunday 24th September

Round 3 – From 9am on Sky Sports Golf / Main Event

