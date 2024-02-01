Rahm, who's deal is reportedly worth about £480 million, and co will play the usual LIV format of 54 holes over three days.

There's $25 million in prize money up for grabs this week, with the individual winner scooping a whopping $4 million for their efforts. An extra $3 million will also be split between the winning team.

While LIV Golf is underway in Mexico, the likes of Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland will be battling it out at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California.

More like this

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch LIV Golf Mayakoba 2024.

When is LIV Golf Mayakoba 2024?

The LIV Golf Mayakoba begins on Friday 2nd February 2024.

The tournament runs until Sunday 4th February 2024, with the final round taking place on that day.

How to watch LIV Golf Mayakoba 2024 on TV and live stream

LIV Golf Mayakoba live on the LIV Golf Plus app from 6.15pm on Friday evening.

LIV Golf Mayakoba 2024 schedule

Friday 2nd February

Shotgun start gets underway from 6:15pm

Saturday 3rd February

Shotgun start gets underway from 6:15pm

Sunday 4th February

The final round gets underway from 6:05pm

LIV Golf Mayakoba 2024 prize money

There's a huge prize pot on offer for the LIV Golf Mayakoba. Here's the rundown of what the top five players will earn for their efforts:

$4,000,000 $2,125,000 $1,500,000 $1,050,000 $975,000

TOTAL prize money at LIV Golf Mayakoba : $25,000,000 ($20m individual, $5m team)

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.