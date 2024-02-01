Simply put, we're going to see some the best players in the world battle it out and there isn't a cut, so they're guaranteed to play all four rounds.

Justin Rose returns as the defending champion after his success last year, while the likes of Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland will be teeing up as they aim to scoop the $3.6 million prize pot for the winner.

There's a mammoth total purse of $20 million up for grabs this week – but who will take the majority of it home?

More like this

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2024.

When is Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2024?

The Pebble Beach Pro-Am begins on Thursday 1st February 2024.

The tournament runs until Sunday 4th February 2024, with the final round taking place on that day.

How to watch Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2024 on TV and live stream

Coverage of Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2024 will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event.

You can add the Sky Sports channels from just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch events via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2024 schedule

Thursday 1st February

From 4:30pm on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event

Friday 2nd February

From 4:30pm on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event

Saturday 3rd February

From 4:30pm on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event

Sunday 4th February

From 3:30pm on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event

Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2024 prize money

There's a huge prize pot on offer for the Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Here's the rundown of what the top five players will earn for their efforts:

$3,600,000 $2,160,000 $1,360,000 $960,000 $795,000

TOTAL prize money at Pebble Beach Pro-Am : $20,000,000

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.