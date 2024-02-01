Pebble Beach Pro-Am on TV 2024: Channel, schedule and live stream
Your complete guide to how to watch Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2024 on TV and live stream, including full broadcast details.
The 2024 PGA Tour continues this week as attention turns to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California, USA.
This year's tournament is a Signature Event, which means the field is reduced to 80 players and amateurs can only feature in the opening two days of the competition.
Simply put, we're going to see some the best players in the world battle it out and there isn't a cut, so they're guaranteed to play all four rounds.
Justin Rose returns as the defending champion after his success last year, while the likes of Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland will be teeing up as they aim to scoop the $3.6 million prize pot for the winner.
There's a mammoth total purse of $20 million up for grabs this week – but who will take the majority of it home?
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2024.
When is Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2024?
The Pebble Beach Pro-Am begins on Thursday 1st February 2024.
The tournament runs until Sunday 4th February 2024, with the final round taking place on that day.
How to watch Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2024 on TV and live stream
Coverage of Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2024 will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event.
You can add the Sky Sports channels from just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.
Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.
You can also watch events via NOW without signing up to a contract.
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.
Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2024 schedule
Thursday 1st February
From 4:30pm on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event
Friday 2nd February
From 4:30pm on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event
Saturday 3rd February
From 4:30pm on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event
Sunday 4th February
From 3:30pm on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event
Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2024 prize money
There's a huge prize pot on offer for the Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Here's the rundown of what the top five players will earn for their efforts:
- $3,600,000
- $2,160,000
- $1,360,000
- $960,000
- $795,000
TOTAL prize money at Pebble Beach Pro-Am : $20,000,000
