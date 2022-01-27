Season 8 of the all-electric motorsport series will be the biggest yet with 16 races on the calendar and live Channel 4 coverage of every single race.

Formula E returns to your TV screen this weekend with a double-header in the desert of Diriyah.

Antonio Giovinazzi will join the series from the Alfa Romeo Formula 1 team while six British drivers are all gearing up for a bid to win the title.

Sam Bird is the only driver to win a race in all seven seasons of Formula E so far and he will be determined to extend that record in 2022.

Reigning champion Nyck de Vries is aiming to becoming just the second driver to win back-to-back Formula E titles. Jean-Eric Vergne is the only star to achieve the feat so far.

Fans and casual viewers alike will be keen to see what 2022 brings, but you can guarantee high intensity action from the very start. Buckle up!

RadioTimes.com brings you all the Formula E on TV details for 2022 including calendar, schedule and more.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Formula E on TV

All 16 races on the 2022 calendar will be shown live on Channel 4 platforms including its main channel, online via All4 and the Channel 4 YouTube channel.

In addition to Channel 4's race coverage, there's a huge range of options for watching every moment of the action in 2022.

Races will also be shown live on Eurosport 2, while practice sessions and qualifying rounds will be shown live on Eurosport Player.

We'll confirm the TV schedule and how to watch every race in detail ahead of each race in the section below.

Formula E TV schedule

The full schedule for Round 1 and Round 2 in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia:

Round 1: Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

Thursday 27th January

Practice 1 – 2:55pm (Eurosport Player, Formula E YouTube, website and app)

Friday 28th January

Practice 2 – 10:25am (Eurosport Player, Formula E YouTube, website and app)

Qualifying – 12:30pm (Channel 4 Sport YouTube, Eurosport Player)

E-Prix – From 4:30pm (Channel 4 Sport YouTube, All4, Eurosport 2)

Round 2: Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

Saturday 29th January

Practice 3 – 10:25am (Eurosport Player, Formula E YouTube, website and app)

Qualifying – 12:30pm (Channel 4 Sport YouTube, Eurosport Player)

E-Prix – From 4:30pm (Channel 4, All4, Eurosport 2)

Formula E calendar 2022

Round 1 – 28th January: Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

Round 2 – 29th January: Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

Round 3 – 12th February: Mexico City, Mexico

Round 4 – 9th April: Rome, Italy

Round 5 – 10th April: Rome, Italy

Round 6 – 30th April: Monte Carlo, Monaco

Round 7 – 14th May: Berlin, Germany

Round 8 – 15th May: Berlin, Germany

Round 9 – 4th June: Jakarta, Indonesia

Round 10 – 2nd July: Vancouver, Canada

Round 11 – 16th July: New York, USA

Round 12 – 17th July: New York, USA

Round 13 – 30th July: London, UK

Round 14 – 31st July: London, UK

Round 15 – 13th August: Seoul, South Korea

Round 16 – 14th August: Seoul, South Korea

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide. Visit our dedicated hub for more Sports news.