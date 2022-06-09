Whatever the result, Saturday's game at the Cardiff City Stadium cannot surpass that match – nor Sunday's victory against Ukraine to book their place at the 2022 Qatar World Cup – but Robert Page's side will still want to make their fans proud against one of the world's top teams.

Six years on from Wales' 3-1 win against Belgium in Euro 2016 and the memories from that famous night – one of the greatest in Welsh footballing history – remain ever-present.

With Belgium, Netherlands, and Poland alongside them in Group A4, the 2022/23 Nations League campaign is going to be a difficult one for Wales but these are the sorts of opponents that they'll want to be testing themselves against.

Saturday's visitors are experiencing a golden generation of their own – with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, and Thibaut Courtois in their ranks – but they certainly have their vulnerabilities.

Wales have been able to expose them in the past but it remains to be seen whether the latest meeting between the two sides will see them do it again or see Belgium exact some more revenge.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wales v Belgium on TV and online.

When is Wales v Belgium?

Wales v Belgium will take place on Saturday 11th June 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Wales v Belgium will kick off at 7:45pm.

There's plenty of Nations League on TV action coming up this week. Check out our full guide for all the details about the home nations' involvement.

What TV channel is Wales v Belgium on?

The match will be televised on Premier Sports 1 from 7:35pm.

How to live stream Wales v Belgium online

Premier Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the website or Premier Player app.

Wales v Belgium team news

Wales predicted XI: Hennessey; Ampadu, Rodon, Davies; Roberts, Allen, Ramsey, Williams; Bale, Moore, Wilson

Belgium predicted XI: Casteels; Alderweireld, Boyata, Vertonghen; Meunier, Tielemans, Dendoncker, Castagne; De Bruyne; Lukaku, Batshuayi

Wales v Belgium odds

Our prediction: Wales v Belgium

Wales have a fantastic record against Belgium in recent years – having lost just once in six games between the two countries since 2013 – but they still have a mammoth task on their hands given the talent that Roberto Martinez has at his disposal.

You worry about how motivated Page's players will be after the emotional release that was securing their place in a first World Cup since 1958.

This may well be a stretch too far for the hosts, who could be on the wrong end of the same scoreline from that famous Euro 2016 quarter-final.

Our prediction: Wales 1-3 Belgium (14/1 at Bet365)

