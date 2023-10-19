The Dutch superstar has won this race in each of his previous title-winning campaigns, and he will be determined to stamp his hallmark on this latest battle.

Behind Verstappen, the pack remains tight, with a battle for second place in the driver standings raging between Red Bull teammate Sergio Pérez, Mercedes's Lewis Hamilton and Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso.

Pérez boasts the points advantage, but a slip-up could open the door for another contender to sneak in before the end of 2023.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of how to watch the United States Grand Prix 2023 on TV and live stream.

When is the United States Grand Prix?

The United States Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 22nd October 2023.

The race begins at 8pm, meaning a later start than usual for British fans.

How to watch the United States Grand Prix on TV

The United States Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 6:30pm.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Live stream United States Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

United States Grand Prix schedule

All UK time.

Friday 20th October

Practice 1 – 6:30pm

Qualifying – 10pm

Saturday 21st October

Sprint Shootout – 6:30pm

Sprint – 11pm

Sunday 22nd October

Race – 8pm

