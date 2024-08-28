When is the Italian Grand Prix 2024? F1 race time, qualifying and practice schedule
Your complete guide to the Italian Grand Prix 2024 start time, plus full TV schedule for the race weekend.
Drivers' Championship leader Max Verstappen will be looking to end his five-race winless run as he heads to Monza for the Italian Grand Prix.
The Red Bull driver's recent woes continued as the 2024 Formula 1 season resumed with the Dutch Grand Prix last weekend, as McLaren's Lando Norris won in Zandvoort to cut his lead to 70 points.
That's still a significant gap at the top with nine races to go, but with no wins and only two podiums in his last five races, it really does feel like Verstappen and Red Bull's dominance is a thing of the past.
The four-time world champion will have fond memories of the Italian Grand Prix, having won there in both of the last two seasons, but with McLaren now hunting top spot in the Constructors' Championship and Ferrari desperate for success at their home race, he will have plenty of competition come Sunday.
One of Formula 1's most historic tracks, Monza has played host to some dramatic races over the years - and given how things have played out either side of the summer break, the final European Grand Prix of the season is not one fans will want to miss.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for race weekend at the Italian Grand Prix 2024.
Italian Grand Prix date
The Italian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 1st September 2024.
Check out our F1 calendar 2024 for the full list of races throughout the season.
Italian Grand Prix start time
The race begins promptly at 2pm UK time.
We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times, below.
Italian Grand Prix practice time
All UK time.
Friday 30th August
Live on Sky Sports F1
Practice 1 – 12:30pm
Practice 2 – 4pm
Saturday 31st August
Live on Sky Sports F1
Practice 3 – 11:30am
Italian Grand Prix qualifying time
Saturday 31st August
Live on Sky Sports F1
Qualifying – 3pm
Italian Grand Prix race time
Sunday 1st September
Live on Sky Sports F1
Race – 2pm
How to watch the Italian Grand Prix on TV
The Italian Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 12:30pm.
All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.
You can add Sky Sports channels from just £22 per month.
Live stream the Italian Grand Prix online
Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.
You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £14.99, or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.
