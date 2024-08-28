That's still a significant gap at the top with nine races to go, but with no wins and only two podiums in his last five races, it really does feel like Verstappen and Red Bull's dominance is a thing of the past.

The four-time world champion will have fond memories of the Italian Grand Prix, having won there in both of the last two seasons, but with McLaren now hunting top spot in the Constructors' Championship and Ferrari desperate for success at their home race, he will have plenty of competition come Sunday.

One of Formula 1's most historic tracks, Monza has played host to some dramatic races over the years - and given how things have played out either side of the summer break, the final European Grand Prix of the season is not one fans will want to miss.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for race weekend at the Italian Grand Prix 2024.

The Italian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 1st September 2024.

Italian Grand Prix start time

The race begins promptly at 2pm UK time.

We've included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend, including practice and qualifying times, below.

Italian Grand Prix practice time

All UK time.

Friday 30th August

Live on Sky Sports F1

Practice 1 – 12:30pm

Practice 2 – 4pm

Saturday 31st August

Live on Sky Sports F1

Practice 3 – 11:30am

Italian Grand Prix qualifying time

Saturday 31st August

Live on Sky Sports F1

Qualifying – 3pm

Italian Grand Prix race time

Sunday 1st September

Live on Sky Sports F1

Race – 2pm

How to watch the Italian Grand Prix on TV

The Italian Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 12:30pm.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

You can add Sky Sports channels from just £22 per month.

Live stream the Italian Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £14.99, or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

