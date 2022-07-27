The Red Bull star has streaked into an increasingly dominant lead with 63 points separating him from closest rival Charles Leclerc in the standings.

The Hungarian Grand Prix threatens to kill off the Formula 1 season with almost half the campaign left to go – and that's exactly what Max Verstappen will hope to achieve.

A repeat display from the French Grand Prix – which saw Verstappen win and Leclerc crash out – would see the lead jump to within touching distance of triple digits.

Nothing is certain in Formula 1, however. One slip could see Verstappen looking over his shoulder once again. How will this weekend's showdown in Budapest go down?

RadioTimes.com brings you our top predictions ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix in 2022.

Hungarian Grand Prix predictions

1. Ferrari bounces back

The Hungaroring is a relatively slow-speed track, which should play into the hands of Ferrari, who boasts superior cornering to the rest of the grid. Leclerc looks strong so long as his car remains on the track. If he can wrestle his machine into line this weekend, he could be set for a victory from pole.

2. Lando Norris in the top five

McLaren should also benefit from the slower speeds, with similar circuits bearing fruit for Lando Norris in 2022. He has been quietly consistent, but this weekend could be a prime opportunity to spring a surprise and claw his way into the elite pack.

3. Sebastian Vettel in the top 10

For similar reasons to Norris, we're tipping a good weekend ahead for Seb Vettel, who has also put in some excellent performances in the slower circuits. It's hard to say Vettel has enjoyed a great season, but he has produced some admirable results in a sub-par car.

Who will win the Hungarian Grand Prix?

There is significant pressure on Leclerc's shoulders to get it right this weekend, and he will be determined to sign off for the summer having finished a race strongly. Crashing out of this one could lead to a few weeks of stewing that will do him no favours at all. Ferrari's car is set up nicely for this Grand Prix, it just needs to keep it between the lines and it should record a victory.

Winner: Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

How to watch Hungarian Grand Prix on TV

The Hungarian Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 12:30pm on Sunday 31st July 2022.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

There will also be free-to-air highlights of the race on Channel 4 from 11pm on Sunday.

Live stream Hungarian Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

