The German manufacturer has completed a clean sweep of six wins out of six so far in 2019, while Ferrari have only placed on the podium four times between Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc.

The previous race in Monaco was the only time Mercedes have slipped out of the top two drivers with Vettel edging out Bottas for second place.

Homegrown hero Lance Stroll will return to his home city desperate to impress the crowds.

Stroll crashed out of last year's Grand Prix on Lap 5 and will hope for a better showing here.

RadioTimes.com rounds up how you can watch all the action live on TV this weekend with full Sky Sports and Channel 4 broadcast details.

Formula 1 2019 TV coverage guide: Canadian Grand Prix

Live from Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada

Practice: Friday 7th June - Saturday 8th June

Practice sessions will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 from 15 minutes before their start times.

Practice 1: 3:00pm (Friday)

Practice 2: 7:00pm (Friday)

Practice 3: 4:00pm (Saturday)

Qualifying: Saturday 8th June

The qualifying session will be live on Sky Sports F1 from 1:00pm (UK time).

Qualifying: 7:00pm

Qualifying highlights: 10:50pm (Channel 4)

Race Day: Sunday 9th June

Raceday coverage will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 from 5:30pm (UK time).

Pit Lane Live: 6:10pm

Race: 7:10pm

Highlights: 11:00pm (Channel 4)

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the race through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.

There is also a special offer that allows fans to purchase the entire 2019 F1 season without other sports included in the package for the equivalent of just £5 per week.

Where else can I follow the Canadian Grand Prix?

Radio coverage of the race is on BBC Radio 5 Live.