Can Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc turn up the heat on Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, or will the Mercedes stars continue to crush their opponents in 2019?

RadioTimes.com rounds up how you can watch all the action live on TV this weekend with full Sky Sports and Channel 4 broadcast details.

Formula 1 2019 TV coverage guide: Austrian Grand Prix

Live from Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

More like this

Practice: Friday 28th June - Saturday 29th June

Practice sessions will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 from 15 minutes before their start times.

Practice 1: 10:00am (Friday)

Practice 2: 2:00pm (Friday)

Practice 3: 11:00am (Saturday)

Qualifying: Saturday 29th June

The qualifying session will be live on Sky Sports F1 from 1:00pm (UK time).

Qualifying: 2:00pm

Qualifying highlights: 6:30pm (Channel 4)

Race Day: Sunday 30th June

Raceday coverage will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 from 12:30pm (UK time).

Pit Lane Live: 1:10pm

Race: 2:10pm

Highlights: 7:00pm (Channel 4)

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the race through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.

There is also a special offer that allows fans to purchase the entire 2019 F1 season without other sports included in the package for the equivalent of just £5 per week.

Advertisement

Where else can I follow the Austrian Grand Prix?

Radio coverage of the race is on BBC Radio 5 Live.