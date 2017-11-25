Formula 1 2017 TV coverage guide: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit

Lewis Hamilton secured his fourth title at the Mexico Grand Prix earlier this month, becoming the most successful British F1 driver in history, but is yet to take the full applause of the crowd on the podium.

With the title already wrapped up, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel will be looking to secure second place. He currently holds a 22 point cushion over Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas.