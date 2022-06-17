The Red Bull superstar won last time out in Azerbaijan while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc retired. The result means that Verstappen now leads Leclerc by 34 points.

The Canadian Grand Prix could be a pivotal moment in the title race as Max Verstappen aims to open up an unassailable lead at the top of the standings.

Verstappen's Red Bull teammate, Sergio Perez, will still hope to keep his toes in the title race, but the 2022 season doesn't appear to have the same fireworks as 2021 had in store.

Drivers are braced for a wet weekend in Montreal, but who will come out on top by the end of Sunday?

RadioTimes.com brings you our top predictions ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix in 2022.

Canadian Grand Prix predictions

1. Porpoising will ruin Russell's chances

Russell is enjoying a remarkable season with eight finishes between third and fifth in as many races. However, the issue of porpoising is likely to ruin his chances of another podium.

Canada boasts long straights and bumps galore, perfect conditions to make Russell and Lewis Hamilton feel like a pair of jack-in-the-boxes all afternoon. For the safety of their drivers, Mercedes may have to dial down their car to find a sweeter balance.

2. Ferrari breakdown

Ferrari's two drivers have 16 starts and only 11 finishes between them in 2022. Five DNFs point to reliability issues at Ferrari that will weigh down their season so long as they're not resolved.

The Ferrari-powered Haas has also suffered three retirements in four races, so the odds point towards another breakdown in Montreal.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

3. Lando Norris on the podium

This is a bold one to say the least. If Mercedes' porpoising issues get the better of them in Canada, if Ferrari have a breakdown or two, if it rains, which looks highly likely, there are going to be some big losers this weekend. And that paves the way for big winners.

Norris is the most likely to land a podium beyond the front pack, and if there are a number of variables at play on Sunday, he could be one of the major benefactors.

Who will win the Canadian Grand Prix?

It looks like another straight shoot-out between Verstappen and his teammate. There's not a lot in it, but Verstappen has the edge and is likely to extend his run of form here.

Winner: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

How to watch Canadian Grand Prix on TV

The Canadian Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 5:30pm on Sunday 19th June 2022.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

There will also be free-to-air highlights of the race on Channel 4 from 11pm on Sunday.

Live stream Canadian Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.