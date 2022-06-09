Sergio Perez triumphed here last year and he's coming off the back of a victory in Monaco during his last trip. Red Bull increasingly appear to have two horses in the title race.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix has arrived with plenty of drama to come this weekend around the streets of Baku.

Max Verstappen remains a lethal threat, Ferrari have made costly errors in 2022 but still boast a superb car, and Mercedes are staging a comeback that could place them among the big boys once again.

The arena of Baku threatens to provide yet another show-stopping race, but who will take the chequered flag and how will they get there?

RadioTimes.com brings you our top predictions ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in 2022.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix predictions

1. Back to back wins for Sergio Perez

Ferrari will dominate Sectors 1 and 2, but Red Bull will rip back all of the time lost in Sector 3 and then some.

Cars will slide out of Turn 16 and lurch into a full-throttle straight that, combined with DRS, should greatly encourage Red Bull, who boast straight-line speed that surpasses the Ferrari, which typically handles corners in better style.

We can see a Max Verstappen-Sergio Perez one-two here, but the latter boasts a strong record here. He secured his first race win for Red Bull in Baku, and recorded a podium with Force India in 2018.

2. Mercedes will finish on the podium

Last week we suggested Mercedes wouldn't perform as well as they did in Barcelona, and we got it right. You should now begin to expect the German constructors will return to the elite pack at the top.

George Russell's remarkable consistency in 2022 has seen him finish between third and fifth in all seven races. It's easy to forget that even during Mercedes' perceived 'crisis' at the start of the campaign, Russell has still regularly flirted with the title contenders.

The car remains unpredictable but improvements have been made. Expect Russell to convert some fourth-place, third-place finishes into second place or higher.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

3. A heavy crash

It's never a pleasure to predict a smash, but it looks like a foregone conclusion here. Four red flags came out in qualifying alone last time in Baku.

This is a fantastic street circuit, arguably the best on the calendar, as it combines elements of Monaco with elements of Monza, a delicate balance of twisting and speed. However, it boasts plenty of perils.

The castle section is outrageously narrow and Turn 16, into the main straight, can be a real danger spot. Nicholas Latifi is trying his best to kiss every Tecpro on the calendar, while Mick Schumacher has suffered two heavy crashes this season. The conditions and the characters involved could see another collision or two here.

Who will win the Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

In each of the last three seasons Perez has raced in Azerbaijan, he has clinched his best result of the season there.

Perez has been in excellent form for some time now. Victory in Monaco was not an anomaly. He will be fired up and raring to fight Ferrari – and his own teammate – for victory here.

Winner: Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

How to watch Azerbaijan Grand Prix on TV

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports F1 from 12pm on Sunday 12th June 2022.

All races will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

There will also be free-to-air highlights of the race on Channel 4 from 6:30pm on Sunday.

Live stream Azerbaijan Grand Prix online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the Grand Prix with a NOW Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.