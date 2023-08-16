Office buildings, cars and homes across the land have been – and will be – filled with the sound of matches drifting over the airwaves, with a landmark occasion to come.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to listen to the Women's World Cup 2023 on radio and online.

Women's World Cup 2023 on radio

The BBC has broadcast selected major Women's World Cup matches live on radio throughout the tournament.

All England matches will be live on BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Listen to Women's World Cup 2023 online

You can listen to BBC Radio 5 Live via BBC Sounds online and through the app. talkSPORT is also available via their own app.

This is the easiest way to tune in to listen, with coverage available on a host of devices from laptops and computers to portable devices such as smartphones and tablets.

Women's World Cup 2023 radio schedule and fixtures

All UK times.

Third place-play-off

Saturday 19th August

Sweden v Australia (9am) talkSPORT

Final

Sunday 20th August

Spain v England (11am) BBC Radio 5 Live / talkSPORT

