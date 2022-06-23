Five years after the last Women's Euro tournament, the competition lands in England for 2022 and there are high hopes the host nation can go all the way.

Women's Euro 2022 will bring almost 3,000 hours of live football to TV screens across the land when it kicks off in July – and every minute will be available for free.

The Lionesses are ranked sixth among European teams in the FIFA World Rankings, but will be determined to make home advantage count as they battle for glory.

Reigning champions Netherlands are in the mix, while Germany, who had won six consecutive titles between 1995 and 2013, will be strong contenders. Sweden are ranked No.2 in the world, only behind USA, and will see this as a glorious opportunity.

If you don't have tickets, don't worry. As we mentioned, you can tune in for every single minute of the tournament without paying a penny!

RadioTimes.com brings you the Women's Euro 2022 TV schedule, complete with fixtures and kick-off times as well as channel and live stream details.

Women's Euro 2022 on TV

Every game is being shown exclusively live across the BBC, including their main TV channels as well as digital platforms.

The vast majority of games will be shown on BBC One or BBC Two, and all matches will be available to watch via BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

This means you can tune in on a range of devices including smartphones, tablets, laptops and smart TVs – you never have to miss a moment!

Check out the full Women's Euro 2022 TV schedule below for all the latest channel and live stream coverage details.

Women's Euro 2022 TV schedule

All UK time.

Group stage

Wednesday 6th July

Group A: England v Austria (8pm, BBC One / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Thursday 7th July

Group A: Norway v Northern Ireland (8pm, BBC One / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Friday 8th July

Group B: Spain v Finland (5pm, BBC Two / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Group B: Germany v Denmark (8pm, BBC Two / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Saturday 9th July

Group C: Portugal v Switzerland (5pm, BBC Two / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Group C: Netherlands v Sweden (8pm, BBC One / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Sunday 10th July

Group D: Belgium v Iceland (5pm, BBC Two / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Group D: France v Italy (8pm, BBC Two / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Monday 11th July

Group A: Austria v Northern Ireland (5pm, BBC One / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Group A: England v Norway (8pm, BBC One / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Tuesday 12th July

Group B: Denmark v Finland (5pm, BBC Two / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Group B: Germany v Spain (8pm, BBC Two / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Wednesday 13th July

Group C: Sweden v Switzerland (5pm, BBC One / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Group C: Netherlands v Portugal (8pm, BBC One / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Thursday 14th July

Group D: Italy v Iceland (5pm, BBC Two / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Group D: France v Belgium (8pm, BBC One / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Friday 15th July

Group A: Northern Ireland v England (8pm, BBC One / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Group A: Austria v Norway (8pm, BBC Three / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Saturday 16th July

Group B: Finland v Germany (8pm, BBC Two / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Group B: Denmark v Spain (8pm, BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Sunday 17th July

Group C: Switzerland v Netherlands (5pm, BBC Two / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Group C: Sweden v Portugal (5pm, BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Monday 18th July

Group D: Iceland v France (8pm, BBC Two / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Group D: Italy v Belgium (8pm, BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Quarter-finals

Wednesday 20th July

QF1: Winners Group A v Runners-up Group B (8pm, BBC TBC / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Thursday 21st July

QF2: Winners Group B v Runners-up Group A (8pm, BBC TBC / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Friday 22nd July

QF3: Winners Group C v Runners-up Group D (8pm, BBC TBC / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Saturday 23rd July

QF4: Winners Group D v Runners-up Group C (8pm, BBC TBC / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Semi-finals

Tuesday 26th July

SF1: Winners QF1 v Winners QF3 (8pm, BBC TBC / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Wednesday 27th July

SF2: Winners QF2 v Winners QF4 (8pm, BBC TBC / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

Final

Sunday 31st July

Winners SF1 v Winners SF2 (5pm, BBC TBC / BBC iPlayer / BBC Sport website)

