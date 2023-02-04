What channel is Newcastle v West Ham Premier League match on? Kick off time, TV coverage and live stream details

Eddie Howe’s side beat Southampton to book their place in the EFL Cup final against Man Utd at the end of the month in what is fast becoming a phenomenal season for the Magpies.

After booking their place in a first Wembley final since 1999, Newcastle United turn their attention back to the Premier League as they welcome West Ham United to St James’ Park on Saturday.

A trophy would be a landmark moment in the rise of the North East club under their new Saudi owners but a top four finish and Champions League football could be even more important for the greater project so they cannot let their focus slip.

West Ham are battling at the other end of the Premier League and could be in the relegation zone by the time they kick off as Wolves and Bournemouth play before them on Saturday.

They have built some momentum recently, however, and followed up their victory over relegation rivals Everton with a 2-0 win in their FA Cup fourth round tie against Derby at Pride Park on Monday evening.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Newcastle v West Ham?

Newcastle v West Ham will take place on Sunday 5th February 2023.

Newcastle v West Ham kick-off time

Newcastle v West Ham will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Newcastle v West Ham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Newcastle v West Ham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Newcastle v West Ham odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Newcastle (8/13) Draw (11/4) West Ham (5/1)*

Newcastle v West Ham prediction

