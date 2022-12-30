The Hammers have lost their last four league games and they currently sit in 16th, just one point above the relegation zone.

West Ham host Brentford in an all-London Premier League clash on Friday night (30th December), with David Moyes' men in desperate need of a win.

They come into this one on the back of their 3-1 defeat at Premier League leaders Arsenal, meaning West Ham have conceded seven goals in their last three matches.

Brentford, meanwhile, will be disappointed they didn't come away with three points against Tottenham on Boxing Day.

They had a two-goal lead, but Spurs came back and netted twice in the second half to see it end 2-2.

Brentford are tenth in the league following the draw – however, they're just four points off Brighton in seventh.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Brentford on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best football players in the world 2022 | Best players in the Premier League 2022

When is West Ham v Brentford?

West Ham v Brentford will kick off at 7:45pm on Friday 30th December 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

West Ham v Brentford team news

West Ham predicted XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Kehrer, Dawson, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Paqueta, Benrahma; Antonio.

Brentford predicted XI: Raya; Zanka, Pinnock, Mee; Roerslev, Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt, Henry; Mbeumo, Toney.

West Ham v Brentford prediction

West Ham are in terrible form and they're under pressure to get a result in front of their home crowd on Friday night.

However, Brentford will fancy their chances of getting on the scoresheet and coming away with at least a point.

Our prediction: West Ham 1-1 Brentford (13/2 at bet365)

West Ham v Brentford odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: West Ham (1/1) Draw (13/5) Brentford (13/5)*

For all the latest odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.