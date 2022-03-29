Rob Page's men defeated Austria in the World Cup play-off semi-finals last week to put them 90 minutes away from Qatar 2022 qualification.

Wales can relax going into their second encounter of the international break as they prepare to face the Czech Republic in a friendly duel.

They should have been locked in the final battle tonight, but Scotland and Ukraine have been unable to stage their semi-final clash due to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

Wales have enjoyed solid form since exiting Euro 2020 last summer. They were dumped from the tournament after a 4-0 thrashing by Denmark, but haven't lost any of their eight matches since.

Czech Republic have just missed out on qualification for Qatar after being defeated by Sweden after extra time last week.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wales v Czech Republic on TV and online.

When is Wales v Czech Republic?

Wales v Czech Republic will take place on Tuesday 29th March 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Wales v Czech Republic will kick off at 7:45pm.

World Cup qualifiers draw to a close this week including Portugal v North Macedonia for a place at Qatar 2022.

What TV channel is Wales v Czech Republic on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7:40pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Wales v Czech Republic online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Wales v Czech Republic team news

Wales predicted XI: Hennessey; Mepham, Ampadu, Rodon; Roberts, Morrell, Allen, Williams; Johnson, James, Wilson

Czech Republic predicted XI: Vaclik; Holes, Brabec, Zima; Havel, Soucek, Lingr, Mateju, Barak, Pekhart, Hlousek

Wales v Czech Republic odds

Our prediction: Wales v Czech Republic

The pressure is off Wales here and Page has room to experiment with greater freedom.

Gareth Bale is likely to be put on ice, to be used in case of emergency, but that is unlikely to be tonight.

Wales have achieved their goals for this break though their future is no less certain. They could very well lose to their talented opponents tonight, but if Page can offer his fringe stars a chance to shine, it won't be in vain.

Our prediction: Wales 1-2 Czech Republic (11/1 at Bet365)

