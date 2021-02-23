What channel is Tottenham v Wolfsberger Europa League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Tottenham will play the second leg of their Europa League last-32 clash with Wolfsberger on Wednesday knowing they already have a 4-1 cushion from the first leg to comfort them.

Spurs were in full control of the first leg in Austria last week as Son Heung-min, Gareth Bale, Lucas Moura and Carlos Vinicius got in on the goals.

Wednesday will stage the second of what boss Jose Mourinho hopes will be a run of eight Europa League fixtures to get Spurs into the final come May.

Wolfsberger offered little against Spurs last time out but did convert a penalty in the second half and the spirited Austrian side will hope to do themselves justice when they arrive in London.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Wolfsberger on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Wolfsberger on TV?

Tottenham v Wolfsberger will take place on Wednesday 24th February 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v Wolfsberger will kick off at 5pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this week including Arsenal v Benfica, which kicks off at 5:55pm on Thursday.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Wolfsberger on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 4:30pm.

How to live stream Tottenham v Wolfsberger online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Tottenham v Wolfsberger team news

Tottenham: Giovani Lo Celso and Serge Aurier will both miss this game through injury.

Mourinho could opt to start the likes of Vinicius, Dele Alli and Harry Winks, what with Spurs carrying a three-goal cushion into this fixture. Son will likely be rested.

Wolfsberger: Eliel Peretz has a muscle problem so will likely miss this encounter.

Sven Sprangler was subbed off 15 minutes into the 2-1 win over Sturm Graz at the weekend, so may be a doubt for Wednesday’s encounter.

Tottenham v Wolfsberger odds

bet365 odds: Tottenham (1/4) Draw (5/1) Wolfsberger (9/1)*

Our prediction: Tottenham v Wolfsberger

Spurs are heavy favourites here and dominated their Austrian opponents last week, so should have no problem with progressing to the last-16, even if this tie in north London lacks drama.

The likes of Winks, Alli and Vinicius must use this game to convince Mourinho they deserve more game time.

Tottenham are struggling in the Premier League and a win will do the side confidence. Attention will then turn to Burnley on Sunday.

Our prediction: Tottenham 3-0 Wolfsberger (15/2 at bet365)

