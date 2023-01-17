The two Championship sides played out a 1-1 draw in Bristol earlier this month, with Antoine Semenyo's strike cancelling out Joel Piroe's opener for Swansea.

Swansea and Bristol City face off once again in their FA Cup third-round replay on Tuesday evening.

Coincidentally, the score finished 1-1 when the sides faced off in the Championship back in October. Are we in for three in a row followed by extra time and penalties?

Swansea come into this one having won two and lost two of their last four league games, with their latest victory coming against Sunderland on Saturday.

Bristol, meanwhile, are 17th in the league - six places behind Swansea - after their 4-2 win at home against Birmingham.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Swansea v Bristol City on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Swansea v Bristol City?

Swansea v Bristol City will take place on Tuesday 17th January 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Swansea v Bristol City kick-off time

Swansea v Bristol City will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Swansea v Bristol City on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights on teams' official YouTube channels.

Is there a Swansea v Bristol City live stream?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Swansea v Bristol City odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Swansea (10/11) Draw (13/5) Bristol City (3/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Swansea v Bristol City prediction

These sides couldn't be separated last time out but we're expecting Swansea to edge out Bristol City on Tuesday.

Swansea have been hit and miss at home this season, but Bristol City haven't travelled well as they've won just three of their 13 away league games.

Our prediction: Swansea 1-0 Bristol City (13/2 at bet365)

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.