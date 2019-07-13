Michy Batshuayi came in from the cold to score an early goal before Eric Molloy clawed the hosts level.

For now, Lampard will be mainly concerned with fitness at this stage, but will be keen to reshape his squad away from Maurizio Sarri’s much-maligned ’Sarriball’ style.

Chelsea’s young guns will be hoping for a greater chance to shine under Lampard, including Mason Mount and Fikaro Tomori who he managed at Derby last season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the St Patrick's Athletic v Chelsea game on TV and online.

What time is the St Patrick's Athletic v Chelsea game?

St Patrick's Athletic v Chelsea will kick off at 2:00pm on Saturday 13th July 2019.

How to watch and live stream St Patrick's Athletic v Chelsea

You can live stream the match via the official club website on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

The Chelsea TV channel on Sky shut down at the end of June 2019 with the focus shifting to online content.