Spain have barely put a foot wrong – winning all four of their games as they've raised pulses with the exciting, attack-minded brand of football that Luis de la Fuente has them playing. An early Georgia goal in the round of 16 did little to halt their momentum as they scored four in reply to book their place in the last eight.

Hosts Germany may have slowed a little after starting the tournament with a bang but they had enough to beat Denmark 2-0 in the last round and there is real belief in the home nation that Julian Nagelsmann's side can do something special this summer.

The victor will face either Portugal or France in the semi-finals on Tuesday.

RadioTimes.com brings you the predicted team news for Spain v Germany at Euro 2024.

Spain v Germany team news

Germany are boosted by the return of Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Jonathan Tah, who is back from suspension and looks likely to take the place of Nico Schlotterbeck in the starting XI. Nagelsmann has a decision to make at right-back between the attack-minded David Raum, who impressed against Denmark, and the more conservative Maximilian Mittelstädt while Leroy Sane is likely to keep his place after coming in for Florian Wirtz.

As for Spain, they are free of injury or suspension concerns but de la Fuente could make a change up top given striker and captain Alvaro Morata has been the one player to look out of sorts. It would be a big call but he could turn to Joselu or Mikel Oyarzabal.

Spain v Germany predicted line-ups

Spain: Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella; Pedri, Rodri, Ruiz; Yamal, Morata, Williams

Germany: Neuer; Kimmich, Rudiger, Tah, Mittlestadt; Andrich, Kroos; Sane, Gundogan, Musiala; Havertz

