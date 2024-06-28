Georgia's star man Khvicha Kvaratskhelia set the tone for their famous win with a goal in the second minute, and he will once again have to be at his best if they are to stand any chance of continuing their journey in Germany.

Read more: Euro 2024 matches on today | Euro 2024 TV coverage | Euro 2024 radio coverage

Spain have won their last three games against Georgia by an aggregate 16-2 scoreline, and will expect to progress to the quarter-finals.

More like this

La Roja were the only side to win all three of their group games, and head coach Luis de la Fuente should have a fresher squad than most because he was able to shuffle his pack for their dead-rubber win against Albania last Monday.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions for Spain v Georgia at Euro 2024.

Read more: Euro 2024 fixtures | Euro 2024 presenters | Euro 2024 predictions | Euro 2024 group analysis | Euro 2024 team-by-team guide | Euro 2024 kits ranked

Spain v Georgia predictions

Georgia could cause Spain a few problems thanks to their pressing and energetic brand of football, but it is difficult to see anything other than a Spanish success.

Spain kept a clean sheet in all three of their group-stage wins, and have enough attacking options to suggest they should be going deep into the tournament.

RadioTimes.com says... Spain 2-0 Georgia

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Read more: Best football players in the world | Best football players of all time

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.