The Seagulls have impressed this season – under Graham Potter and De Zerbi – and they've found themselves clinging onto the big six.

Brighton travel to Southampton on Boxing Day, with Roberto De Zerbi's men hoping to build on their league position of seventh.

Brighton, who crashed out of the Carabao Cup in the week against Charlton, are level on points with Potter's Chelsea and they're just four points off Manchester United in fifth.

Nathan Jones is taking charge of his third competitive game at Southampton and it'll be his first Premier League home fixture.

The Saints lost at Liverpool before the World Cup before beating Lincoln in the Carabao Cup last time out.

Southampton are 19th in the league and Jones knows they need to turn their form around as soon as possible.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Southampton v Brighton on TV and online.

When is Southampton v Brighton?

Southampton v Brighton will kick off at 3pm on Monday 26th December 2022.

Southampton v Brighton team news

Southampton predicted XI: Bazunu; Bella-Kotchap, Lycano, Salisu; Walker-Peters, Ward-Prowse, Maitland-Niles, Elyounoussi, Perraud; Armstrong, Adams.

Brighton predicted XI: Sanchez; Lamptey, Dunk, Colwill, Estupinan; Caicedo, Gross; March, Lallana, Trossard, Welbeck.

Southampton v Brighton prediction

Although Brighton lost against Charlton on penalties in the Carabao Cup, Roberto De Zerbi's side will fancy their chances against the struggling Southampton.

De Zerbi didn't start Leandro Trossard against Charlton and Brighton's main man will be unleashed at St Mary's on Monday. The Seagulls could just edge this one.

Our prediction: Southampton 1-2 Brighton (9/1 at bet365)

Southampton v Brighton odds

