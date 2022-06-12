Who is Munya Chawawa? Meet the Soccer Aid 2022 player

This year's Soccer Aid 2022 line-up includes former One Direction star Liam Payne, reality TV star Mark Wright, and former goal keep David James, who will all be playing on the England team.

ITV's Soccer Aid is back for another year, with more celebrities and former footballer stars taking to the pitch in a bid to raise some money for UNICEF charity.

They'll be up against the Rest of the World Soccer Aid team or World XI team, which is also comprised of celebs and former pros.

Taking part as a member of World XI is Munya Chawawa, a comedian who's been super busy in the last two years, appearing on Celebrity MasterChef and hosting The MOBO Awards 2021, as well as other shows.

So, who is Munya Chawawa? As the comedian prepares to show off his footie skills, here's everything you need to know about him.

Who is Munya Chawawa?

Munya Chawawa Getty Images

Age: 29

Job: Comedian and television presenter

Team: Soccer Aid World XI

Instagram: @munyachawawa

Twitter: @munyachawawa

Munya Chawawa is a British-Zimbabwean comedian, who many may recognise for his hilarious parody videos during the pandemic.

The comedian is known on the internet for his sketches, which find a playful way to comment on current trending topics. These have included cooking tutorials in the style of Nigella Lawson as well as Love Island-themed videos and his responses to politics and the Prime Minster Boris Johnson's coronavirus briefings.

In November 2020, Atlantic Records released Munya's first single, titled "Piers Morgan", as well as a Daily Duppy on GRM Daily in December.

His second single, "Pain Au Chocolat" was released in August 2021. He has collaborated with the likes of comedians Mo Gilligan, Michael Dapaah and musicians Unknown T, (from whom he derived his character Unknown P).

In 2021, he took part on Celebrity MasterChef, and later that year he hosted The MOBO Awards alongside Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When does Soccer Aid 2022 start?

Soccer Aid begins on Sunday, 12th June at 7:30pm on ITV.

The event will take place at the London Stadium– formerly the Olympic Stadium and now the home of Premier League team West Ham.

Advertisement

Soccer Aid will air on ITV on Sunday 12th June 2022. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.