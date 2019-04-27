Victory would all-but guarantee promotion given their superior goal difference over Leeds.

If Sheffield United beat relegated Ipswich this weekend, they need just one point in their final game to secure their place in the 2019/20 top flight season.

Chris Wilder’s side will also be promoted if they beat Ipswich and Leeds fail to win either of their last two games.

However, the Blades have more than just promotion in their sights going into this weekend.

Norwich have drawn four games in a row, meaning Sheffield United are just three points from the league leaders.

Ipswich will be consigned to rock-bottom if they lose this weekend with a first appearance in the third tier since 1957 awaiting them next season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Sheffield United v Ipswich game on TV and online.

What time is the Sheffield United v Ipswich game?

Sheffield United v Ipswich will kick off at 5:15pm on Saturday 27th April 2019.

How to watch and live stream Sheffield United v Ipswich

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football (from 5:00pm) and Main Event (from 5:15pm) channels.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

No Sheffield United fan will admit it, but they have the momentum, they have the form, they have one foot – and a few toes – in the Premier League.

Sharp, professional displays against mid-table teams in the shape of Nottingham Forest and Hull over the Easter weekend have set the Blades on course for the top flight.

They will be bursting with confidence and Wilder won’t allow complacency to throw a spanner in the works.

Prediction: Sheffield United 2-0 Ipswich

