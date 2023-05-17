The Spanish side took the lead through Youssef En-Nesyri in the 26th minute and it looked like José Luis Mendilibar's men would take their narrow lead back to Seville – however, Federico Gatti's 97th minute equaliser stunned the visitors.

Sevilla host Juventus on Thursday evening with their Europa League semi-final clash finely poised at 1-1 following the first leg in Turin.

Both sides will fancy their chances of booking their place in the Europa League final against Roma or Bayer Leverkusen.

Juventus are second in Serie A after having their points deduction overturned and they look set to finish in the top four, meaning their main focus will be on picking up silverware and winning the Europa League.

Sevilla, who have won the Europa League six times, have been transformed under Mendilibar and they're now 10th in La Liga. He'll be hoping to cap off his turnaround at Sevilla with another success in the competition.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sevilla v Juventus on TV and online.

When is Sevilla v Juventus?

Sevilla v Juventus will take place on Thursday 18th May 2023.

Sevilla v Juventus kick-off time

Sevilla v Juventus will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Sevilla v Juventus on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:45pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Sevilla v Juventus online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Sevilla v Juventus odds

