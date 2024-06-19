Clarke will regroup with his side after their disappointing defeat and turn their attention to more slightly more winnable games against Switzerland and Hungary. The Tartan Army boss has also told his team they 'owe the nation' a performance on Wednesday evening.

Scotland need at least four points from their final two Group A games if they are to have any chance of booking their place in the knockout stages of the competition.

Like Germany, Switzerland are tough opposition and Scotland will have to be at their very best if they are to get a result. Clarke will be hoping he sees a similar performance to their impressive qualifying win against Spain earlier this year.

RadioTimes.com brings you the predicted team news for Scotland v Switzerland at Euro 2024.

Scotland v Switzerland team news

Clarke will be without the suspended Watford defender Porteous, with Norwich centre-half Grant Hanley likely to step in.

Billy Gilmour is set to come into the midfield for Ryan Christie, with Scotland expecting more of the ball, while Che Adams looks set to keep his spot up top ahead of Hearts hitman Lawrence Shankland.

Switzerland look set to remain unchanged after their win against Hungary as Scotland face familiar faces including Granit Xhaka, Manuel Akanji and Fabian Schar.

Scotland v Switzerland predicted line-ups

Scotland: Gunn; Hanley, Hendry, Tierney; Ralston, Gilmour, McGregor, Robertson; McGinn, McTominay; Adams.

Switzerland: Sommer; Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez; Widmer, Freuler, Xhaka, Aebischer; Vargas, Ndoye; Duah.

