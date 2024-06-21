The Tartan Army would be on four points if they beat Hungary, and that should be enough to get out of Group A and into the knockout stages.

Hungary are in a similar position to Scotland, and anything but a win isn't good enough. Marco Rossi's men have lost both of their group games against Switzerland and Germany, while conceding five and scoring just once in the process.

While Dominik Szoboszlai and co are bottom of Group A on zero points, they caused Switzerland and Germany problems in their matches, and a win could potentially see them reach the knockout stages depending on results elsewhere.

RadioTimes.com brings you the predicted team news for Scotland v Hungary at Euro 2024.

Scotland v Hungary team news

Clarke will have to make at least once change to his Scotland starting XI after Kieran Tierney was taken off on a stretcher in the Switzerland draw.

Scott McKenna replaced the Arsenal man, and he'll likely keep his spot at left centre-back. Scotland are still without Ryan Porteous, who is suspended for one more game after his red card against Germany.

Hungary, who also play with three at the back, made a couple of changes for the Germany defeat, but Rossi could name an unchanged side on Sunday.

Scotland v Hungary predicted line-ups

Scotland: Gunn; Hendry, Hanley, McKenna; Ralston, Gilmour, McGregor, Robertson; McTominay, McGinn; Adams.

Hungary: Gulacsi; Fiola, Orban, Dardai; Bolla, A Nagy, Schafer, Kerkez; Sallai, Szoboszlai; Varga.



