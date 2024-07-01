While four points from three games saw the Netherlands finish third in Group D, it was enough for Romania to secure top spot in a hotly-contested Group E in which all four teams had to be separated on goals.

Edward Iordănescu's side are bidding to become the first Romanian team to reach the last eight of the European Championship since 2000, but they have not won at this tournament since a 3-0 rout of Ukraine in their opening match.

The reward for the winners at the Allianz Arena in Munich will be a quarter-final showdown with Austria or Turkey on Saturday.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions for Romania v Netherlands at Euro 2024.

Romania v Netherlands predictions

Romania and the Netherlands each scored four goals in the group stage, with the former conceding three and the latter four, which suggests this could be a free-flowing contest.

The fact neither side has tasted victory since the first round of matches in Germany indicates an extra-time winner, with the Dutch getting the vote by virtue of their superior attacking options.

RadioTimes.com says... Romania 1-2 Netherlands (after extra time)

