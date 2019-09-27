All eyes will be on Dees’ striker Danny Johnson after his strong start to the new campaign.

Queen of the South will be seeking to regain form following a defeat to Inverness last time out.

They have won just one in six league outings this term.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Queen of the South v Dundee game on TV and online.

What time is the Queen of the South v Dundee game?

Queen of the South v Dundee will kick off at 7:05pm on Friday 27th September 2019.

How to watch and live stream Queen of the South v Dundee

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC Scotland.

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Queen of the South haven’t been a pleasant watch for the neutrals this season with their six games bearing just seven goals.

Dundee have struggled for consistency so far in the campaign having failed to record back-to-back wins, draws or losses so far.

However, in Johnson, they boast a striker capable of scraping goals out of nowhere and will hope to leave Palmerston Park with the points.

Prediction: Queen of the South 0-1 Dundee