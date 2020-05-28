Why the Premier League should not return – is it worth it?

New government guidelines had inspired further conversations between representatives of the 20 clubs as they sought a solution to finishing the 2019/20 season.

When will the Premier League return?

The Premier League will return on Wednesday 17th June with two 'games in hand' to be played before a full round of fixtures on the weekend commencing with one match on Friday 19th June and a batch scattered throughout the following days.

Regular midweek fixtures will also be introduced to ensure the season is wrapped up as quickly as possible.

The government had initially announced that professional sport would not return before 1st June and that will of course be the case.

Premier League fixtures

The Premier League has confirmed two fixtures will be played so teams can draw level in terms of games played before the full schedule gets underway:

Wednesday 17th June

Aston Villa v Sheffield United

Manchester City v Arsenal

Once the confirmed fixtures have been clarified, we'll bring you the full list of games, dates and times as well as broadcast details.

Watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Check out our how to watch the Premier League in the UK guide for all the details.