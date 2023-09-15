Premier League referees this weekend: Week 5 confirmed matchday officials
Your guide to the Premier League referee appointments in Week 5.
Premier League referees have been confirmed for the coming round of matches, as the fledgling top flight campaign returns from international break.
Clubs may have been given an early-season breather, but many of their players will have been in action across the globe over the past week or so.
Craig Pawson looks set for a busy afternoon on Tyneside as Newcastle United sit top – or bottom – of the disciplinary table, with 14 yellow cards to their name in just four games so far.
Of those who have officiated more than one match, Andrew Madley is the most card-happy referee in the league so far, with an average of 6.67 yellow cards per game and a red to boot. He takes charge of West Ham United v Manchester City this weekend.
RadioTimes.com brings you our Premier League predictions for Week 5 of 2023/24.
Premier League referees this weekend (Week 5)
Saturday 16th September
Wolves v Liverpool (12:30pm) TNT Sports
- Referee: Michael Oliver
- Assistants: Stuart Burt, Dan Cook
- Fourth official: Tim Robinson
- VAR: Paul Tierney
- Assistant VAR: Mark Scholes
Fulham v Luton (3pm)
- Referee: Michael Salisbury
- Assistants: Richard West, Derek Eaton
- Fourth official: Josh Smith
- VAR: David Coote
- Assistant VAR: Timothy Wood
Tottenham v Sheffield United (3pm)
- Referee: Peter Bankes
- Assistants: Eddie Smart, Nick Greenhalgh
- Fourth official: David Webb
- VAR: Graham Scott
- Assistant VAR: Constantine Hatzidakis
West Ham v Man City (3pm)
- Referee: Andrew Madley
- Assistants: Harry Lennard, Nick Hopton
- Fourth official: Thomas Bramall
- VAR: Darren Bond
- Assistant VAR: Scott Ledger
Man Utd v Brighton (3pm)
- Referee: Jarred Gillett
- Assistants: Neil Davies, Darren Cann
- Fourth official: Simon Hooper
- VAR: Chris Kavanagh
- Assistant VAR: Matthew Wilkes
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (3pm)
- Referee: Darren England
- Assistants: Simon Bennett, Akil Howson
- Fourth official: Steve Martin
- VAR: Robert Jones
- Assistant VAR: Ian Hussin
Newcastle v Brentford (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event
- Referee: Craig Pawson
- Assistants: Lee Betts, Marc Perry
- Fourth official: Tony Harrington
- VAR: John Brooks
- Assistant VAR: James Mainwaring
Sunday 17th September
Bournemouth v Chelsea (2pm) Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event
- Referee: David Coote
- Assistants: Timothy Wood, Mark Scholes
- Fourth official: Tim Robinson
- VAR: Andrew Madley
- Assistant VAR: Nick Hopton
Everton v Arsenal (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event
- Referee: Simon Hooper
- Assistants: Adrian Holmes, Simon Long
- Fourth official: Anthony Taylor
- VAR: Stuart Attwell
- Assistant VAR: Nick Greenhalgh
Monday 18th September
Nottingham Forest v Burnley (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event
- Referee: Robert Jones
- Assistants: Ian Hussin, Wade Smith
- Fourth official: Thomas Bramall
- VAR: Darren England
- Assistant VAR: Adrian Holmes
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.