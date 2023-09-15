Craig Pawson looks set for a busy afternoon on Tyneside as Newcastle United sit top – or bottom – of the disciplinary table, with 14 yellow cards to their name in just four games so far.

Of those who have officiated more than one match, Andrew Madley is the most card-happy referee in the league so far, with an average of 6.67 yellow cards per game and a red to boot. He takes charge of West Ham United v Manchester City this weekend.

RadioTimes.com brings you our Premier League predictions for Week 5 of 2023/24.

Premier League referees this weekend (Week 5)

Saturday 16th September

Wolves v Liverpool (12:30pm) TNT Sports

Referee: Michael Oliver

Assistants: Stuart Burt, Dan Cook

Fourth official: Tim Robinson

VAR: Paul Tierney

Assistant VAR: Mark Scholes

Fulham v Luton (3pm)

Referee: Michael Salisbury

Assistants: Richard West, Derek Eaton

Fourth official: Josh Smith

VAR: David Coote

Assistant VAR: Timothy Wood

Tottenham v Sheffield United (3pm)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Assistants: Eddie Smart, Nick Greenhalgh

Fourth official: David Webb

VAR: Graham Scott

Assistant VAR: Constantine Hatzidakis

West Ham v Man City (3pm)

Referee: Andrew Madley

Assistants: Harry Lennard, Nick Hopton

Fourth official: Thomas Bramall

VAR: Darren Bond

Assistant VAR: Scott Ledger

Man Utd v Brighton (3pm)

Referee: Jarred Gillett

Assistants: Neil Davies, Darren Cann

Fourth official: Simon Hooper

VAR: Chris Kavanagh

Assistant VAR: Matthew Wilkes

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (3pm)

Referee: Darren England

Assistants: Simon Bennett, Akil Howson

Fourth official: Steve Martin

VAR: Robert Jones

Assistant VAR: Ian Hussin

Newcastle v Brentford (5:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event

Referee: Craig Pawson

Assistants: Lee Betts, Marc Perry

Fourth official: Tony Harrington

VAR: John Brooks

Assistant VAR: James Mainwaring

Sunday 17th September

Bournemouth v Chelsea (2pm) Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event

Referee: David Coote

Assistants: Timothy Wood, Mark Scholes

Fourth official: Tim Robinson

VAR: Andrew Madley

Assistant VAR: Nick Hopton

Everton v Arsenal (4:30pm) Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event

Referee: Simon Hooper

Assistants: Adrian Holmes, Simon Long

Fourth official: Anthony Taylor

VAR: Stuart Attwell

Assistant VAR: Nick Greenhalgh

Monday 18th September

Nottingham Forest v Burnley (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League/Main Event

Referee: Robert Jones

Assistants: Ian Hussin, Wade Smith

Fourth official: Thomas Bramall

VAR: Darren England

Assistant VAR: Adrian Holmes

