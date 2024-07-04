The brilliance of Jan Oblak in the Slovenian net was one factor but Portugal struggled in forward areas and will need to up their game against France if they want to make it to the final four.

Les Bleus have not been wholly convincing either and are yet to score from open play after Jan Vertonghen's own goal handed them a 1-0 victory over Belgium in the round of 16. Didier Deschamps' France have proven themselves time after time in tournaments but they'll need to do so again against heavyweight opposition.

Things don't get any easier for the winner as either Germany or Spain, who meet in Friday's earlier quarter-final, will be waiting for them in the next round.

RadioTimes.com brings you the predicted team news for Portugal v France at Euro 2024.

Portugal v France team news

Portugal are free of injuries or suspensions but a tight turnaround after playing 120 minutes in the round of 16 may give Martinez pause for thought. The Spaniard is likely to stick to his trusted 4-2-3-1, despite some early-tournament tinkering, and keep veterans Pepe and Ronaldo in the side.

Deschamps is set to be without one of his trusted lieutenants with Adrien Rabiot suspended but in Eduardo Camavinga, he has a top-quality midfield replacement. The French boss may, however, opt for a more attacking change by shifting back to a 4-2-3-1 and starting Ousmane Dembele.

Portugal v France predicted line-ups

Portugal: Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Pepe, Mendes; Vitinha, Palinha; Silva, Fernandes, Leao; Ronaldo

France: Maignan; Kounde, Upemecano, Saliba, Hernandez; Kante, Tchouameni; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Thuram

