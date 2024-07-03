We're yet to see the best of Didier Deschamps' side, who finished second to Austria in Group D after dropping points against Netherlands and Poland – entering the tougher side of the draw as a result.

They required a late Jan Vertonghen own-goal to edge past Belgium in the round of 16 and are yet to score from open play, but have conceded just once themselves all tournament.

Read more: Euro 2024 matches on today | Euro 2024 TV coverage | Euro 2024 radio coverage

Portugal made a fast start to the group stages but a 2-0 defeat to Georgia in their final game appears to have shaken them a little and they required penalties to make it past Slovenia in the last round.

Diogo Costa's shoot-out heroics were enough to ensure Cristiano Ronaldo's last Euros campaign is still alive but there could be more tears for the Portuguese captain against France on Friday.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions for Portugal v France at Euro 2024.

Read more: Euro 2024 fixtures | Euro 2024 presenters | Euro 2024 predictions | Euro 2024 group analysis | Euro 2024 team-by-team guide | Euro 2024 kits ranked

Portugal v France predictions

Neither Portugal nor France has really found top gear yet at Euro 2024, so this is likely to be a low-scoring affair that is settled by a moment of magic or mistake.

It's a repeat of the Euro 2016 final and France, who are such a proven force in tournaments under Deschamps, may well get their revenge.

RadioTimes.com says... Portugal 0-1 France

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Read more: Best football players in the world | Best football players of all time

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.