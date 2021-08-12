What channel is Norwich v Liverpool Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will hope for a much more successful season in 2021/22 compared to the previous campaign as the Reds seek to reclaim the title taken off them by Manchester City in May.

Advertisement

The Anfield club signed defender Ibrahima Konate over the summer to help bolster their back line and may bring in some more additions to the squad before the transfer window closes.

Klopp will be desperate to avoid the injury crisis that consumed his squad last season and which kept the likes of Virgil van Dijk out for months. Unfortunately for the boss, Andrew Robertson strained his ankle ligaments in pre-season and will miss the Reds’ opening Premier League fixtures.

Norwich, meanwhile, are back in the top flight after a season battling it out in the Championship and manager Daniel Farke arguably has a stronger side at his disposal than two years ago.

The Canaries have already invested in the squad with Josh Sargent arriving from Werder Bremen for £8m, while Billy Gilmour has arrived on loan from Chelsea.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Norwich v Liverpool on TV and online. Plus you can check out the full Premier League TV schedule via our comprehensive guide.

Follow our dedicated Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is Norwich v Liverpool on TV?

Norwich v Liverpool will take place on Saturday 14th August 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Norwich v Liverpool will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Tottenham v Man City, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Norwich v Liverpool on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Norwich v Liverpool online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Norwich v Liverpool team news

Norwich: COVID cases within the squad meant the cancellation of two pre-season friendlies and there are concerns over the fitness of a number of first-team players.

Sam Byram remains out with injury, while both Todd Cantwell and Lukas Rupp are deemed to be 50/50.

Liverpool: Robertson’s injury means Kostas Tsimikas will likely feature at full-back, with new signing Konate in the heart of defence.

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane are expected start up front. Diogo Jota may once again be consigned to the bench.

Norwich v Liverpool odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Norwich (8/1) Draw (19/4) Liverpool (2/7)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Norwich v Liverpool

With or without COVID, Norwich were always going to find this opening-day fixture against the former champions tough. And Liverpool are expected to control the game as they seek to set the pace in the new season.

Klopp’s forward arsenal is one of the best in the business and could well terrorise this Canaries backline, just as it did during the 2019/20 campaign.

Norwich will give this a good go with the likes of Teemu Pukki and Sargent on the field, but in all reality Liverpool should run out victors here.

Our prediction: Norwich 0-2 Liverpool (15/2 at bet365)

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.